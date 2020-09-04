CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 Dates Announced, Direct Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 Datesheet Released, Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, has released the Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exam datasheets. CBSE Class 10 compartment exam 2020 will be held from September 22-28, 2020 and the CBSE Class 12 compartment exams will be conducted from September 22-29, 2020.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE Compartment exams will be conducted following strict health protocols. CBSE has asked candidates to bring their personal hand sanitizer and water in transparent bottles.

CBSE Compartment Exam Datesheet: Direct Link

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam 2020 Datesheet: Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2020 Datesheet: Direct Link

Candidates will be required to wear masks covering mouth and nose and follow social distancing while entering the examination hall, CBSE said.

The board has asked parents to inform their children about COVID-19 precautions and ensure that they are not sick.

Candidates will be required to strictly follow the instructions mentioned on the CBSE Compartment exam admit cards, an official statement said.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court of India asked the CBSE to file an affidavit on students' plea seeking cancellation of Compartment exams.

The top court has asked the board an explanation regarding holding the exams amid COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench of Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, and Justice Sanjiv Khanna dismissed the hearing on Friday and will be gathering on September 10 to continue hearing the case.

According to reports, over 2 lakh students will appear in Class 10 and 12 CBSE compartment exams this year.