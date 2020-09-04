  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 Dates Announced, Direct Link Here

CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 Dates Announced, Direct Link Here

CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exam dates.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 4, 2020 5:54 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Results Declared, Direct Link Here
CBSE Class 12: Optional Exams In September; Application Open Till August 22
Delhi Girl Living In Tiny Room With Family Scores 96% In Class 12 Board Exam
CBSE Class 12 Improvement Results Released, Apply For Verification By July 24
Top Scorers Of Delhi Government Schools In Class 12 Board Meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Mizoram Girl, Daughter Of A Daily Wage Earner, Secures 8th Position In CBSE Class 12 Exam
CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 Dates Announced, Direct Link Here
CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 Datesheet Released, Details Here
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, has released the Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exam datasheets. CBSE Class 10 compartment exam 2020 will be held from September 22-28, 2020 and the CBSE Class 12 compartment exams will be conducted from September 22-29, 2020.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE Compartment exams will be conducted following strict health protocols. CBSE has asked candidates to bring their personal hand sanitizer and water in transparent bottles.

CBSE Compartment Exam Datesheet: Direct Link

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam 2020 Datesheet: Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2020 Datesheet: Direct Link

Candidates will be required to wear masks covering mouth and nose and follow social distancing while entering the examination hall, CBSE said.

The board has asked parents to inform their children about COVID-19 precautions and ensure that they are not sick.

Candidates will be required to strictly follow the instructions mentioned on the CBSE Compartment exam admit cards, an official statement said.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court of India asked the CBSE to file an affidavit on students' plea seeking cancellation of Compartment exams.

The top court has asked the board an explanation regarding holding the exams amid COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench of Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, and Justice Sanjiv Khanna dismissed the hearing on Friday and will be gathering on September 10 to continue hearing the case.

According to reports, over 2 lakh students will appear in Class 10 and 12 CBSE compartment exams this year.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Compartment exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEECUP Admit Card 2020 Date: When, Where And How To Download UP Polytechnic Admit Card
JEECUP Admit Card 2020 Date: When, Where And How To Download UP Polytechnic Admit Card
Assam: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till September 30, Online Classes Allowed
Assam: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till September 30, Online Classes Allowed
JEE Main BTech Paper Analysis 2020: On Day 4, ‘Mathematics Was Toughest,’ Say students
JEE Main BTech Paper Analysis 2020: On Day 4, ‘Mathematics Was Toughest,’ Say students
NEET And JEE Main 2020: Supreme Court Dismisses Review Petition By 6 States, Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule
NEET And JEE Main 2020: Supreme Court Dismisses Review Petition By 6 States, Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule
NEST 2020 Admit Card Released At Nestexam.in, Direct Download Link Here
NEST 2020 Admit Card Released At Nestexam.in, Direct Download Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................