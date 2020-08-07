Can't Accede To Demands For Cancelling Compartment Exam: CBSE

CBSE says it can't cancel compartment and optional exams

After giving due consideration to the representations received by the board requesting cancellation of compartment exam, CBSE has said that not conducting the compartment exam will affect future of large number of candidates.

The board had received several representations requesting cancellation of compartment exams in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In response, CBSE has laid out some important information on conduct of examinations and Covid-19 including the exemption granted by Home Ministry to Education Ministry for opening of educational institutes for the purpose of holding examinations or evaluation work for final term examinations in Universities subject to following the Standard Operating Procedures.

The Ministry also granted similar exemption to CBSE and state boards from the lockdown measures to conduct board examinations for classes 10 and 12.

The Home Ministry has also allowed several activities in Unlock 3 with due precautions.

Further, on June 25, CBSE had submitted to the Supreme Court that candidates whose result has been declared based on the revised assessment scheme for exams which were scheduled from July 1 to July 15 (but were cancelled) will be allowed to appear in an optional exam later to improve their performance if they wished so.

Keeping the above points in mind, CBSE has gone through all the representations received and has come to the conclusion that not conducting Compartment exam will adversely affect the future of a large number of candidates. Hence, the board cannot accede to the requests about cancelling compartment exam.

CBSE will hold the compartment exam by following the Standard Operating procedure (SOP) released by the Home Ministry.

CBSE has further said that the matter of provisional admission to class 11 by the schools until compartment exams are held, is against Exam Bye laws and also does not come under the aegis of the board.







