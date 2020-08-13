CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Application For Classes 10 And 12 Starts

CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 In September, Application Starts

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, has opened the application window for the compartmental exams of Classes 10 and 12. Students who have failed in one or more subjects and whose results are declared as ‘Compartment’ in CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 exams can apply online for the compartment exams. Students can apply online for the CBSE compartment exams till August 20 upto 5 pm. The exams for CBSE compartment paper 2020 are scheduled to be held in September, 2020.

“Compartment examinations are proposed to be conducted in September, 2020. The date will be announced soon,” read a CBSE statement.

Regular candidates can apply through their respective schools. However, private candidates can apply directly on the CBSE website -- www.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE compartment exam application will be considered complete only if students pay the required fee before the deadline. The details of the application process including compartment form, exam fees are mentioned in the official website of the board.

The CBSE statement further added: “In case of any difficulty/queries regarding online submission, IT Unit of concerned Regional Offices can be contacted...”

The CBSE Class 12 results were declared on July 13, 2020. As many as 10,59,080 have passed the exams out of the total 11,92,961 students. 87,651 Class 12 students have been placed in the compartment category. The pass percentage this year for CBSE Class 12 results is 88.78%.

As many as 1,50,198 students are placed in the compartment category from CBSE Class 10 exam results. The board had declared the CBSE 10th results on July 15. The pass percentage this year is 91.46 per cent.