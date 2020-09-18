2.38 Lakh Students To Take CBSE Compartment Exam From September 22

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, will conduct the compartmental exams for Classes 10 and 12. Students who have failed in one or more subjects and whose results are declared as ‘Compartment’ in CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 exams will be able to appear for the compartment exams. As many as 1,50,198 students are placed in the compartment category from CBSE Class 10 exam results and 87,651 Class 12 students have been placed in the compartment category. The CBSE compartment exams 2020 are scheduled from September 22.

The CBSE Class 10 results were declared on July 15. The pass percentage this year is 91.46 per cent. The board had declared the CBSE Class 12 results on July 13, 2020. As many as 10,59,080 have passed the exams out of the total 11,92,961 students. The pass percentage this year for CBSE Class 12 results is 88.78%.

CBSE Compartment Exams And COVID-19

CBSE will conduct the compartmental exams this year due the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic following strict health protocols. The board has asked the candidates to bring their personal hand sanitizers and water in transparent bottles. The CBSE compartment exams admit cards mentions the guidelines and the instructions to be followed by the candidates during the exams.

Candidates will be required to wear face masks covering the mouth and nose and follow social distancing norms while entering the CBSE compartment examination centres.