CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2020 Begins Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Compartment Exam Date 2020: CBSE will hold 10th, 12th compartment exam from tomorrow, September 22, 2020.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold compartment exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students from tomorrow, September 22, 2020. Candidates who could not qualify for higher education in the Class 10, 12 results declared in July, will be given another opportunity to pass during the compartment exam. According to official information, as many as 1,50,198 Class 10 students and 87,651 Class 12 students were placed in the compartment category during CBSE result 2020. CBSE compartment exam date sheet and admit card have already been released on the official website, cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 Admit Card Released @ Cbse.nic.in, Direct Link Here

CBSE compartment exams are being conducted amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To ensure health and safety of students, the board has taken precautionary measures. The Supreme Court allowed the exams after CBSE committed to increase the number of test centres.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 Date Sheet Released, Direct Link Here

CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Important Instructions For Exam Day

Candidates must wear face masks covering nose and mouth, and hand gloves. Candidates must bring their personal hand sanitizer. Parents must inform their children about COVID-19 precautions and ensure that they are not sick. Social distancing is to be followed while entering and leaving the examination hall. Instructions mentioned on the admit card are to be followed strictly on the exam day.

The CBSE 10th, 12th results were declared in July. This year, the pass percentage of the Class 10 board exam stood at 91.46%. In Class 12 results, the pass percentage this year was 88.78%.