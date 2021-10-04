CBSE Compartment Class 12th Result 2021 Verification Portal Opens Today

CBSE opens verification portal of Class 12 Compartment exam results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will allow Class 12th Compartment students to apply for verification of marks secured in the Compartment exams, obtaining photocopies of it and revaluation of answers. The CBSE Class 12 Compartment results were declared on September 29. Candidates unsatisfied with the CBSE Class 12th Compartment results can apply online for the verification and revaluation of the subjects.

The online portal for verification of marks which opened today, October 4 will remain open till October 6. The application fee for verification of marks is Rs 500 per subject. The photocopies of the answer sheets of the verified subjects can be obtained by applying online at the CBSE website on October 13-14 and online application for revaluation of answers can be done between October 18 and October 19. While the online application fee for obtaining a photocopy of evaluated answer books is Rs 700 per answer book, it is Rs 100 for application for revaluation.

CBSE, on September 29 had declared the Class 12th compartment exam results for 58,356 private and 1,732 patrachar candidates

Candidates must ensure that they submit a single application for each step. Multiple applications will be accepted in online process.

How To Apply For Verification Of CBSE 12th Compartment Marks

Step 1: Visit CBSE website

Step 2: Register with the roll number and stream as mentioned in the CBSE Class 12 admit card

Step 3: Mention the subjects for verification, revaluation or obtaining photocopy

Step 4: Provide other required details

Step 5: Pay the fees

Step 6: Submit the application