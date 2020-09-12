CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 Admit Card Released @ Cbse.nic.in, Direct Link Here

Image credit: cbse.nic.in CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Admit Card for Class 10, 12 Released; Check How To Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, has released the Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exam admit card on the official website, cbse.nic.in. Students who have registered to appear for the CBSE compartment exam 2020 can now visit the official CBSE website to download the admit card. The CBSE with hold the compartment exam for both Class 10 and Class 12 from September 22.

CBSE Compartment Admit Card 2020: Direct Link

As with all other exams, the decision to hold compartment exams during COVID-19 was challenged in the Supreme Court. However the court allowed the exams after CBSE committed to increase the number of test centres. As many as 1,50,198 Class 10 students and 87,651 Class 12 students are scheduled to write the CBSE compartment exam.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: How to download CBSE 10, 12 Compartment Exam Admit Card

1:Go to the official website — cbse.nic.in

2: Click on the link ‘ADMIT CARD FOR REGULAR CANDIDATES FOR COMPTT EXAM 2020 | PRIVATE CANDIDATE’

3: Enter the login credentials

4: View your CBSE compartment exam admit card that will be displayed on the screen

5: Download and take its print out for future reference

As the compartment exams are being conducted admit the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the board has taken precautionary measures to ensure safety of the students.

Candidates will be required to wear masks covering mouth and nose and follow social distancing while entering the examination hall, CBSE said.

The board has also asked candidates to read the instructions mentioned on the admit card and follow those strictly on the exam day.