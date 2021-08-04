CBSE Collaborates With UNICEF To Launch Career Guidance, Counselling Portal

CBSE launches Careers Guidance Counselling Portal

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has collaborated with UNICEF to set up an online portal for career guidance and counselling for students. This initiative seeks to help young people, especially girls, to gain knowledge and skills for self-development and to transition smoothly from school to higher education or work, a CBSE statement said. The career portal offers information on careers, college directories, courses from several countries, scholarships and competitive entrance exams.

To support Class 9 to 12 students manage their career pathways and lifelong learning, UNICEF, and several state governments and private sector has customized career portals in regional languages. The online portal, the official statement said, will help the students access educational and work-related resources and opportunities. The career portal is also available as a mobile application. The Portal can be accessed at cbsecareerguidance.com.

The CBSE dedicated online portal on career guidance and counselling coincides with the declaration of Class 10 and Class 12 results for this year and includes information on various careers, courses, scholarships and examinations for students from Classes 9 to 12.

“It is imperative for the students to understand their learning strengths and weaknesses; have realistic goals commensurate with their capabilities. Guidance and Counselling serves the basic needs of each individual as a unique entity as there are perceptible differences between the individuals in native capacities, abilities and interests,” the CBSE statement said.

“Equally significant are the changes within the individual during the course of time with maturity and exposure. Besides, Guidance also enhances positive attributes of an individual which help to build a positive self- image,” it added.

The portal is linked to the CBSE main portal. All CBSE School students will be able to sign up on the portal with their details and access a personalised career dashboard that will also be accessible to teachers and administrators.

The portal will also have a Career Counsellor, or Teacher Dashboard. Two teachers or counsellors per school will be trained on the portal through a digital training session and given a personal counsellor dashboard to access the entire career curriculum and use it to guide the students for their career queries. This will build their knowledge base on career guidance.

The Career Guidance and Counselling Information Centre (CGCIC) in CBSE will lend a hand to ensure a Career Counselling cell in every school, create awareness of the career portal to promote the usage among students and also chalk out different offline strategies of providing uninterrupted guidance facilities to students, it added.