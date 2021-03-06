CBSE Class 10, 12 New Date Sheet: Key Changes Students Must Know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the CBSE board exam 2021 dates for Class 10 and Class 12. As per the new schedule, the exams will be now be conducted from May 4 to June 14, 2021. For Class 12 exams, the date for Physics, and Applied Physics exam has been modified from May 13 to June 8. Likewise, the Geography exam will now be held on June 3 which was earlier scheduled for June 2. Class 12 students will not have any examination on May 13, 14.

As per the revised date sheet of the Class 10 board exam, the Mathematics exam has been shifted from May 21 to June 2. Language exams like Sanskrit, French, Arabic, Malayalam, German, Russian, Punjabi and Urdu have been rescheduled. Class 10 board exams will continue till June 7. The complete date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 has been uploaded on the official website, cbse.gov.in.

Key Changes In Class 10 Board Exam Dates:

English Communicative exam will be held on May 6.

French exam will be held on May 12 instead of Punjabi, which has been moved to June 5.

The science exam has been shifted to May 21

Mathematics has been rescheduled for June 2

The Arabic and Sanskrit exam will be held on June 3 instead of June 2.

Malayalam, Punjabi, Russian, Urdu Course-B has been rescheduled for June 5.

Key Changes In Class 12 Board Exam Dates:

Mathematics, Applied Mathematics will be held on May 31 instead of June 1.

Hindi Elective, Hindi Core will be held on June 1

Web Application, Tourism is scheduled for June 2

Geography will now be held on June 3

Physics, and Applied Physics will be held on June 8. Earlier, it was scheduled for May 13

National Cadet Corps, Marketing, Geospatial technology will be conducted on June 12

In the morning shift, Retail, Mass Media Studies exams will be held on June 14. On the same day, in the evening shift - Tamil, Telugu, Sidhi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Tibetan, German, Rusian, Persian, Limbu, Lepcha, Bodo, Tangkhul, Bhutia, Spanish, Mizo papers will be held.