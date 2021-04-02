Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE theory exams for Classes 10, 12 will begin on May 4 (representational photo)

For Class 10 and Class 12 students who test positive for COVID-19, or get affected by it, schools will conduct practical exams later, but before June 11, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Thursday.

“If any candidate is absent in practical because of being COVID positive or any family member – mother, father, brother and sister, etc – is reported COVID positive, schools will conduct practical of such candidates at an appropriate time in consultation with the concerned regional officer but latest by June 11, 2021,” reads the official notification.

Earlier, in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the CBSE had allowed students to change centres for their practical as well as theory examinations. The board had allowed schools to start practical exams and activities like project and internal assessments on March 1 and these can continue till June 11.

CBSE had earlier asked schools to immediately upload correct marks after completion of practical exams and assessments. However, in case of students who appear for practicals during re-exam, schools will send their marks to regional officers through manual award lists.

Theory exams for Classes 10, 12 students are scheduled for May-June. CBSE, in March, revised dates for Classes 10 and 12 and as per the new date sheet, Class 10 final exams will begin on May 4 and end on June 7 and Class 12 board exams will be held from May 4 to June 14.