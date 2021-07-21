CBSE private candidates' exams in August-September

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for private students will be conducted from August 16 to September 15, the board said on Wednesday. To avoid any difficulty for them in taking admission for higher education, results will be declared in the “minimum possible time”, it said. The CBSE did not conduct both Class 10 and Class 12 regular students this year considering the COVID-19 situation in the country and instead, decided to prepare results based on their performance in previous exams. However, the board will go ahead and hold physical exams for private candidates in August-September.

CBSE private students are those who were once regular students and failed to qualify in the first or second attempt of board exams, and those who had qualified earlier but want to improve their results.

The CBSE said private candidates cannot be assessed like regular students, as schools and the board do not have the “desired records”.

Schools conduct unit tests, mid-term and pre-board exams for regular students and these are parts of the alternative assessment scheme developed by the board. However, in case of private students, no record based on which their evaluation can be done without exams like regular students is available, and the mark tabulation policy cannot be implemented, the CBSE said.

The issue of private students was also discussed in the Supreme Court of India and it was decided that exams will be conducted for such students, the CBSE added.