CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Live: Class 12th Business Studies, 10th Computer Application Papers Today

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 12 Business Studies, Class 10 Computer Application exams live updates (representational)

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: CBSE Class 10 students will today appear for the Computer Application exam and Class 12 students will sit for the Business Studies paper. Exams will begin at 11:30 am and end at 1 pm. Analysis of CBSE Class 12 Business Studies and Class 10 Computer Application papers by teachers, students and subject experts will be available at the end of the exam.

Recommended: CBSE Class 12th Preparation Tips 2021. Click Here

Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

Question papers and official answer keys will also be available at the end of the exam.

Candidates need to carry their admit cards along with blue or black ballpoint pens to fill the OMR sheets. They must wear mask and follow Covid related rules and regulations.

Use of pencil is not allowed during the exam. Follow this live blog for CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 board exam updates.