CBSE Class 9 Syllabus: Deleted Topics Of Maths For Final Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced the syllabus of Class 9 by 30 per cent to compensate for the loss of studies that occurred due to the COVID-19 outbreak throughout the nation. The revised syllabus for all subjects of CBSE Class 9 has been released on the official websites- cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in. The syllabus has been reduced for the students of Classes 10 and 11 as well. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had announced the reduction in the CBSE board exam syllabus 2021 by 30 per cent in July 2020.

As per the CBSE curricular, the revised syllabus has been uploaded on the CBSE’s website for the students to download and study in an organised manner.

A circular issued by CBSE director (academics), Joseph Emmanuel said, “The Board has decided to revise the syllabi for classes 9-12 for the academic session 2020-21. Considering the importance of achieving the level of learning, the syllabus has been rationalised to the extent possible by retaining the core concepts.”

The deleted portion of the syllabus is applicable only for the current academic session. All the CBSE students who will be appearing in the final examination of Class 9 this year must go through this latest syllabus to understand the structure and study accordingly.

Here’s the deleted portion of Class 9 CBSE Maths syllabus

UNIT I-NUMBER SYSTEMS

REAL NUMBERS

·Representation of terminating / non-terminating recurring decimals on the number line through successive magnification.

·Explaining that every real number is represented by a unique

·point on the number line and conversely, viz. every point on the number line represents a unique real number.

·Definition of nth root of a real number.

UNIT II-ALGEBRA

POLYNOMIALS

·Motivate and State the Remainder Theorem with examples. Statement and proof of the Factor Theorem.

·x3+y3+z3-3xyz

LINEAR EQUATIONS IN TWO VARIABLES

·Examples, problems on Ratio and Proportion

UNIT IV- GEOMETRY

INTRODUCTION TO EUCLID'S GEOMETRY

·Delete the Chapter

TRIANGLES

·Proof of the theorem deleted- Two triangles are congruent if any two angles and the included side of one triangle is equal to any two angles and the included side of the other triangle (ASA Congruence).

·Topic Deleted-Triangle inequalities and relation between ‘angle and facing side' inequalities in triangles

AREA

·Delete the Chapter

CIRCLES

·There is one and only one circle passing through three given non-collinear points.

·If a line segment joining two points subtends equal angle at two other points lying on the same side of the line containing the segment, the four points lie on a circle.

CONSTRUCTIONS

·Construction of a triangle of given perimeter and base angles

UNIT V- MENSURATION

AREAS

·Application of Heron’s Formula in finding the area of a quadrilateral.

UNIT VI- STATISTICS And PROBABILITY

STATISTICS

·Histograms (with varying base lengths), Frequency polygons.

·Mean, median and mode of ungrouped data.

PROBABILITY

·No deletion