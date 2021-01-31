CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2021: Deleted Topics of Science For Final Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced the syllabus for Class 9 Science exam 2021 to be conducted by the schools this year to compensate for the loss of school classes owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Various Class 9 students had been requesting for online examinations and reducing the final exam syllabus as they were unable to prepare for the tests with the help of online classes. In response to their plea, the CBSE has deleted certain topics from Class 9 syllabus. The students can see the deleted syllabus of CBSE Class 9 on cbseacademic.in.

Earlier the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had announced reducing 30 percent of the Class 10 and Class 12 syllabi for CBSE board exams 2021. The core concepts in the syllabus have been retained while the rest of the topics have been either removed or reduced.

The CBSE said, “present syllabus has been designed around seven broad themes: Food; Materials; The World of the Living; How Things Work; Moving Things, People and Ideas; Natural Phenomenon and Natural Resources. Special care has been taken to avoid temptation of adding too many concepts that can be comfortably learnt in the given time frame. No attempt has been made to be comprehensive” .

Class 9 Science marking scheme

The theory paper will be of 80 marks while 20 marks will be based on internal assessment. The internal assessment will consist of 5 marks for three periodic tests, 5 marks for class-based projects and assignments, 5 marks for practical or final project work and rest of the 5 marks for portfolio.

Matter- Its nature and behaviour - 27 marks

Organisation in the living world - 26 marks

Motion, Force and Work- 27 marks

Total- 80 marks

CBSE deleted syllabus- Class 9

CBSE has reduced two entire units from the syllabus: Unit 4 - Our Environment and Unit 5- Food Production.

Unit-4 titled ‘Our Environment’ has sub-topics-

Physical resources: Air, Water, Soil. Air for respiration, for combustion, for moderating temperatures

Movements of air and its role in bringing rains across India.

Air, water and soil pollution (brief introduction).

Holes in ozone layer and the probable damages.

Biogeochemical cycles in nature: Water, Oxygen, Carbon and Nitrogen.

Unit-5 titled ‘Food Production’ has sub-topics-