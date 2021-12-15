CBSE Class 9, 11 Registration Process To Begin From Today, Important Details

CBSE Class 9 and 11 registration to begin from today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 9 and 11 registration process will start from today, December 15. Students who are going to appear for the Class 10 or 12 board examination in the 2022-23 session are required to register. CBSE affiliated schools can register their students of Classes 9 and 11 at cbse.nic.in. Schools will be required to check the data like students’ name, parents’ name, date of birth and others submitted by the students carefully as once the data is uploaded on the CBSE registration portal, it cannot be changed.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now

Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

Students can register till December 20 without late fees and till January 7, 2022 with late fees. Indian students will be required to pay registration fees of Rs 300 and Class 9th applicants from abroad will have to pay Rs 500 for registration and Class 11th students will pay Rs 600. A late fee of Rs 2000 will be added after December 30 till January 7.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CBSE will not charge any registration fee from visually impaired candidates.

CBSE will be providing an excel sheet for the registration of the students on the official website. Schools will have to download the excel sheet and fill in the data like name, date of birth, parent's name correctly.

As per the CBSE's guidelines, schools should not change the pattern of excel sheets as it will lead to obligations while uploading the data.

Schools will have to fill in the number of sections and number of students regularly on the OASIS platform. Data once filled in OASIS platform cannot be changed and the board exam registration should be in consonance with OASIS data.

School information including Principal's name, phone number, school website, email address, details of person(s) authorised to submit student's details online should be updated.