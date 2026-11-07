CBSE Class 12th West Asia Result 2026 Released: Steps To Check Marks On DigiLocker

CBSE Class 12th West Asia Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the class 12th West Asia Special exam result 2026. Students who appeared for the examination can now access their result through the DigiLocker platform.

The West Asia Class 12th Special exam was conducted from October 23 to October 28, 2026. The special exam was conducted for those students who were unable to appear for the regular March-April 2026 examination due to the prevailing situations in the region at that time.

To access the marksheet students need to log in to their DigiLocker accounts and download it.

CBSE Class 12th West Asia Result 2026: Steps to Download Marksheet via DigiLocker

Students who appeared for the special exam can check the steps below to download the marksheet from the DigiLocker platform.

Step 1: Visit the official DigiLocker website, digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Now log in to the DigiLocler account.

Step 3: Now on the homepage, navigate to the education or document section.

Step 5: Under this section, click on the Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) option.

Step 6: Select the Class 12th Special exam marksheet 2026 link.

Step 7: Enter the details, if asked

Step 8: The West Asia Class 12th special exam marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download the marksheet and save it for future reference.

Also Read | Delhi Schools Go Hybrid Up To Class 5 As AQI Hits 382 Ahead Of Diwali

The eligible students from Kuwait, Iran, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates appeared for the special exam.

The examination schedule covered subjects including Political Science, Business Studies, Economics, Applied Mathematics, Mathematics, Psychology, Biology, English Core etc.