CBSE Class 12th Term 1 Exam From December 1; Check Complete Schedule

The CBSE will hold term 1 exams for Class 12 and the paper is scheduled to start from December 1 and will continue till December 22, the board said on Monday.

Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 18, 2021 10:57 pm IST

New Delhi:

The CBSE will hold term 1 exams for Class 12 and the paper is scheduled to start from December 1 and will continue till December 22, the board said on Monday. The detailed date sheet for the term 1 Arts, Science and Commerce exams have been published at cbse.gov.in. The exams will begin with the Sociology paper and will end with Home Science paper.

CBSE has released the date sheet for all 19 major subjects and the exam will begin from 11: 30 am to 1 pm. Board has said that the date sheet for all minor subjects will be provided to the schools repeatedly and CBSE Class 12 minor exams will begin from November 16.

Board has increased the reading time to 20 minutes which previously was 15 minutes.

CBSE is conducting the 2021-22 board exams in two terms. The second term exams are scheduled for March-April.

Term 1 exam papers will have objective-type questions only.

Schools will have to complete practical exams, internal assessment and project work for 50 per cent of the syllabus before the end of term 1 exams, the board said.

The CBSE has divided Class 12 subjects into two groups – minor and major. Exams will be conducted for minor papers first, followed by the major papers.

The board will not announce results as pass, fail or essential repeat at the end of term 1. The final result will be available at the end of term 2 exams.

