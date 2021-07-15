CBSE 12th Result Moderation Portal Opens Tomorrow; No ‘Bunching’ Of Marks Over 95%

CBSE Class 12th result 2021 moderation portal opens tomorrow

The portal for moderation and finalisation of CBSE Class 12 results will open in the afternoon of July 16, and it will remain operational till midnight of July 22. As the Class 12 results are to be announced by July 31, CBSE has asked all its affiliated schools to follow the schedule strictly and complete the moderation within the schedule. If any school is left to complete the moderation within the stipulated schedule, their result will be declared separately after July 31, the Board has said in the official notification.

The CBSE has also asked schools ‘to ensure comparability and fairness’ at the higher range of marks and make sure that there is ‘no bunching of total marks in the range of 95 and above’. The number of students scoring more than 95% overall should not be more than the number to achieve similar results in the previous three years, the board said.

“Schools will therefore have to, additionally, ensure that after moderation, the number of students with overall marks in the range of 95 and above, this year, is not more than the number of students scoring such overall marks, as per the best historic performance of the last three years,” the circular read.

The broad pattern of distribution of students’ total marks (Theory + Practical) of a school is provided:

To facilitate the schools in moderation of marks, CBSE has developed software and its guidelines will be available on the official portal. This software has two sections—1. Subject wise moderation and 2. Overall moderation.