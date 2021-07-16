CBSE's Class 12th moderation policy explained

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12th moderation policy on Thursday, July 15. As per the CBSE’s Class 12 policy on marks moderation, the schools have been asked ‘to ensure comparability and fairness’ at the higher range of marks and make sure that there is ‘no bunching of total marks in the range of 95 and above’.

“The number of students scoring more than 95% overall should not be more than the number to achieve similar results in the previous three years,” the board said.

“Schools will therefore have to, additionally, ensure that after moderation, the number of students with overall marks in the range of 95 and above, this year, is not more than the number of students scoring such overall marks, as per the best historic performance of the last three years,” the CBSE statement read.

The education board has also opened a portal for the schools to upload marks as per the moderation policy. The portal for moderation and finalization of Class 12 results has opened today, on July 16 and will remain open till July 22, 2021. To facilitate the schools in moderation of marks, the official web portal has the software and the guidelines as to how marks will be calculated to award the students of the cancelled board exams. This software has two sections -- Subject-wise moderation and Overall moderation.

If any school is left to complete the moderation within the stipulated schedule, July 22, their result will be declared separately after July 31, the Board has said in the official notification.