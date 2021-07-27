  • Home
CBSE 12th Result 2021: CBSE Class 12 Result Live Updates

CBSE Class 12th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results will be declared on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in – and other digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in – and the app.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 27, 2021 11:29 am IST

CBSE Class 12th result 2021 date, time latest news live updates (representational)
It is confirmed that CBSE 12th result 2021 will be declared before July 31, though the board is yet to officially announce the result date and time. Thousands of board students are asking the board and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for an update.

As per last year’s trends, the Education Minister is expected to declare the results after which the links will be activated on the official websites. On July 26, the CBSE result website layout was changed, which could mean the board is at the last stage of its preparation and it will be announced at any time now.

Follow CBSE Class 12th result 2021 live updates here:

Live updates

CBSE 12th result updates:

11:29 AM IST
July 27, 2021

Where To Check CBSE Class 12th Result 2021

These are the official sources for CBSE 12th result 2021:

  1. cbseresults.nic.in
  2. results.gov.in
  3. cbse.gov.in
  4. cbse.nic.in
  5. digilocker.gov.in
  6. DigiLocker app
  7. UMANG app
  8. IVRS
  9. SMS


11:07 AM IST
July 27, 2021

CBSE 10th, 12th result 2021 Date And Time

Usually, the CBSE announces Class 10 and Class 12 results on different days. This year, CBSE Class 12 results will be announced before July 31. 

