CBSE 12th Result 2021: CBSE Class 12 Result Live Updates

CBSE Class 12th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results will be declared on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in – and other digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in – and the app. It is confirmed that CBSE 12th result 2021 will be declared before July 31, though the board is yet to officially announce the result date and time. Thousands of board students are asking the board and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for an update. CBSE 10th result 2021 live updates

As per last year’s trends, the Education Minister is expected to declare the results after which the links will be activated on the official websites. On July 26, the CBSE result website layout was changed, which could mean the board is at the last stage of its preparation and it will be announced at any time now.

