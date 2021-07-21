CBSE Class 12th Result 2021: Board Extends Deadline For Marks Moderation

CBSE extends deadline for Class 12 marks moderation

The Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the deadline for the moderation of marks for CBSE Class 12 results. The board said the previous deadline, July 22, is “approaching fast” and teachers involved in the process are “under stress, getting panicky and committing mistakes”, and are sending requests to the board to rectify those. Schools can now complete the process by 5 pm on July 25.

Latest: Know your estimated Class 12th percentage based on new CBSE assessment criteria. Click here

“It is requested that schools may continue to work towards compiling the result by compiling the moderation to avoid any last-minute rush,” the CBSE said.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

LIVE Updates

If a school fails to meet the CBSE Class 12 result moderation deadline, their results will be declared separately.

Announcing the result moderation scheme, the CBSE had earlier this month asked schools ‘to ensure comparability and fairness’ at the higher range of marks and make sure that there is ‘no bunching of total marks in the range of 95 and above’.

The number of students scoring more than 95% overall should not be more than the number to achieve similar results in the previous three years, the board said.

“Schools will therefore have to, additionally, ensure that after moderation, the number of students with overall marks in the range of 95 and above, this year, is not more than the number of students scoring such overall marks, as per the best historic performance of the last three years,” an official statement said.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results for regular students will be declared by July-end.