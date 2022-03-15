Check CBSE 12th Term 1 result release date and time

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 result 2021-22 for Class 12 board exam is expected to be released soon, by this week. CBSE may announce the class 10 result offline like 10th, and students will get their marksheets from their respective school. As of now, there is no update on class 12 term 1 result date, CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma earlier said, "will inform".

CBSE announced the class 10 result in offline mode on March 11, and the students' marksheets were shared with schools over email. "The Board is informing the schools only about the theory performance of their students of Class X in a collective manner. Hence, the performance of individual student will not be available on the website," CBSE statement mentioned. To get the CBSE term 1 Class 10 marksheets, the students will have to contact their schools.

If CBSE class 12 result be released online, the students can download the term 1 scorecard on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in. Over 36 lakh students appeared in the term 1 10th, 12th exams which were held in November-December.