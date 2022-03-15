CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Live: Cbseresults.nic.in 12th Result Today? Know How To Get Score Cards
CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021-22 Live: The CBSE term 1 result 2021-22 for Class 12 is expected to be released soon.
CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 result 2021-22 for Class 12 board exam is expected to be released soon, by this week. CBSE may announce the class 10 result offline like 10th, and students will get their marksheets from their respective school. As of now, there is no update on class 12 term 1 result date, CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma earlier said, "will inform".
CBSE announced the class 10 result in offline mode on March 11, and the students' marksheets were shared with schools over email. "The Board is informing the schools only about the theory performance of their students of Class X in a collective manner. Hence, the performance of individual student will not be available on the website," CBSE statement mentioned. To get the CBSE term 1 Class 10 marksheets, the students will have to contact their schools.
If CBSE class 12 result be released online, the students can download the term 1 scorecard on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in. Over 36 lakh students appeared in the term 1 10th, 12th exams which were held in November-December.
CBSE 12th Exam Bonus Marks
After the Class 12 accountancy exam, an audio message was circulated on social media that said students will get up to six extra marks. However, the board later said the audio is fake and no such announcement has been made.
Details Mentioned On CBSE Term 1 Mark Sheets
- Candidate's name, personal information
- School name, roll number
- Marks secured in each subject
- Total marks.
CBSE Term 2 Exam Syllabus
CBSE has released the sample question papers, reduced syllabus, and question banks of term 2 exams for Class 10 and Class 12 subjects. These are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE 12th Results Through IVRS, SMS
CBSE results may also be available through IVRS and SMS. Students can use the phone numbers registered with the board to get results using these methods. More information will be published in the result notification
CBSE 12th Term 1 Results: How To Check
Once announced, the students can check the term 1 class 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in. The term-1 board exams were conducted in November-December.
CBSE 12th Result 2021 Release Date And Time
As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the term 1 results for Class 10 board exams, the CBSE Class 12 students can expect the their results soon, may be this week. When asked about the CBSE 12th term 1 result date, the CBSE official Rama Sharma said, "will inform." Earlier, a board official said that both class 12 results will be announced this week.