CBSE Class 12th Result 2020: Private Schools With Lowest Pass Percentage

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, has declared CBSE 12th result 2020 on cbseresults.nic.in. Results can now be accessed on the official website, by using roll number, school number, centre number and admit card ID mentioned on the board exam admit card or hall ticket. This year, the board had to adopt a revised assessment scheme to prepare CBSE results. Private schools have the lowest pass percentage of all the different categories of schools -- 88.22%. Analysed by the category of schools, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) have the best pass percentage of 98.70%.

Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), run by the central government like the JNVs, have recorded a pass percentage of 98.62%. Schools run by the Central Tibetan Schools Administration are next with a pass percentage of 98.23%. Even candidates from ordinary government schools have done better with 94.94% candidates qualifying. 91.56% from government-aided schools have passed the CBSE Class 12 exams.

As many as 11,92,961 appeared for the CBSE board exams this year out of whom 11,92,961 have passed. The overall pass percentage is 88.78%.

In Delhi, 94.39% of total students who took the CBSE Class 12 exam this year have passed.

This year, result of CBSE 12th board has improved slightly. In 2019, results were declared on May 12. In Class 12, pass percentage last year was 83.40%.