CBSE Class 12th Marking Scheme Soon, Here’s What To Expect

CBSE Class 12th evaluation criteria likely soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 12th marking scheme for the cancelled board exams soon. The board has already formed 13-member committee to decide on the criteria to assess the Class 12 students for the cancelled CBSE 12th exams. The committee constituted on Friday, June 4, will work out objective criteria for the assessment of Class 12 students and submit its report by June 14.

There is no way we could have held exams without compromising the safety of children. While we welcome the decision, we hope the modalities would be worked out quickly in consultation with stakeholders, education experts said earlier.

The board, as per sources, is considering two options to evaluate the students of Class 12 cancelled board exams. The first option is to assess the students on the basis of their performances in Classes 10, 11 final exams and Class 12 internal exams. The other option is to give weightage to Class 10 board exam results, and internal assessments in Class 12.

CBSE on June 1 had cancelled the examinations for these students following a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi instructed officials to ensure that the Class 12 results are prepared in accordance with "well-defined criteria, in a fair and time-bound manner".

Anurag Tripathi, CBSE Secretary, on June 2, said: “The board is trying to do what is best possible during the Covid times and students who remain unhappy with their results, will have the option to take a special exam when the COVID situation improves.”

Results of Class 12 will be announced before universities begin their admission process, Mr Tripathi had assured. Under normal circumstances, universities begin the admission process in August, he said.