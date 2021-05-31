Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE board exam 2021 news: Supreme Court to hear petitions today (representational)

The Supreme Court of India will hear a plea seeking cancellation of the Class 12 board examinations today. A petition filed by Advocate Mamta Sharma has sought cancellation of Class 12 board exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The plea and also sought directions to devise an 'objective methodology' to declare the result within a specific timeframe.

UPDATE: Admissions are open at Manipal (MAHE) Click here to start your application.



The top court will also consider the other petition, filed by Tony Joseph, which has argued these exams should not be cancelled. The Supreme Court will hear the matter at 11 am.

“Large section of educationalists and heads of institutions are in favour of conducting exams. Educational experts have opined that exams should not be cancelled and should be conducted using digital mediums,” the plea by Mr Joseph said.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari on May 28 adjourned the case as the petitioner had not served an advanced copy on the standing counsel for the CBSE and listed the matter on May 31 at 11 am. The court had also noted that the CBSE is likely to take a call on this issue on June 1.

When the petitioner told the bench that the top court can take suo motu cognisance on the issue, the bench said, “Be optimistic. May be by Monday some resolution will be there. Let us have it on Monday”.

Thousands of students in the past few days had asked for the cancellation of Class 12 board exams, as India battles a devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, they shared their views on Twitter using #cancelboardexams.

Media reports say that CBSE may consider alternative methods of assessment, in case Class 12 board exams get cancelled. However, a CBSE official denied it and said “nothing certain yet” in interaction with NDTV.

CBSE had earlier presented two options for Class 12 board exams – exams for only major subjects, and exams for a shorter period of time. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had asked states to send their suggestions, adding that a decision will be taken at the earliest.

The majority of the states are in favour of holding exams. "While majority states have favoured the option proposed by the CBSE about shorter duration exams for major subjects in August, the COVID-19 situation is still being reviewed and cancellation of exams and marking students on basis of previous exams is still an option," a PTI report quoted an unnamed source as saying.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had urged the centre to vaccinate students before calling them for physical exams.

If the centre can not arrange vaccines for Class 12 students, board exams should be cancelled and students should be promoted on the basis of their past performances, Mr Sisodia said in a letter to the Education Minister.

(With inputs from PTI)