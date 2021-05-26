Class 12th Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Latest News On CBSE, State Boards, Entrance Exams

Image credit: Shutterstock Latest upates on NEET 2021, JEE Main 2021, CBSE board exams (representational)

Class 12th board exam 2021 news updates: A decision on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board exams is expected soon. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday, after meeting state education ministers, asked them to send detailed suggestions on 12th final exams and said a decision for these students will be taken at the earliest.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said the stake will decide on HSC exams in a week. The CBSE is expected to announce new exam dates for Class 12 on June 1.

The centre has put two options before states – Class 12 board exams for only objective-type questions for a short period of time, or exams only for major subjects.

While states like Karnataka and Assam are in favour of conducting exams, Delhi and Jharkhand are against the idea of exams amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had earlier said the centre must vaccinate students for COVID-19, before calling them for physical exams.

Students’ bodies, including the RSS-affiliated ABVP, have asked for remote proctored online exams for the safety of students.

Apart from boards, the centre is also expected to make announcements on entrance exams like JEE and NEET. Two sessions of the JEE Main, and the JEE Advanced have already been postponed.

Here are the latest updates on CBSE 12th board exam 2021, JEE Main and Advanced 2021, NEET 2021, and state board exams.