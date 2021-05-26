Class 12th Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Latest News On CBSE, State Boards, Entrance Exams
Class 12th board exam 2021 news updates: Here are the latest updates on CBSE 12th board exam 2021, JEE Main and Advanced 2021, NEET 2021, and state board exams.
Class 12th board exam 2021 news updates: A decision on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board exams is expected soon. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday, after meeting state education ministers, asked them to send detailed suggestions on 12th final exams and said a decision for these students will be taken at the earliest.
Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said the stake will decide on HSC exams in a week. The CBSE is expected to announce new exam dates for Class 12 on June 1.
The centre has put two options before states – Class 12 board exams for only objective-type questions for a short period of time, or exams only for major subjects.
While states like Karnataka and Assam are in favour of conducting exams, Delhi and Jharkhand are against the idea of exams amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had earlier said the centre must vaccinate students for COVID-19, before calling them for physical exams.
Students’ bodies, including the RSS-affiliated ABVP, have asked for remote proctored online exams for the safety of students.
Apart from boards, the centre is also expected to make announcements on entrance exams like JEE and NEET. Two sessions of the JEE Main, and the JEE Advanced have already been postponed.
Vaccine An Excuse..Government Playing With Students' Future: Delhi State Public School Management Association
Urging the National Capital Government's nod for holding Class 12th board exams, Delhi State Public School Management Association said vaccination is an "excuse" and the government is playing with students' future. In response to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's letter to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', the association said 12th board exams are important for students seeking medical, engineering, and university admission.
Decision on UP Board Class 12 Exam 2021
UP board exam date Class 12 will be released by May 31. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Thursday informed that UP Board has already printed the papers and made sets of decoded copies for the upcoming board exams. The decision on Class 12 exam dates will be declared after having a discussion with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the minister said.
Board Exam 2021: What Centre Proposed In High Level Meeting
At the meeting of Union ministers, state ministers and education officials on Sunday May 23, on holding the Class 12 board exams and entrance tests, the Centre placed two options before the states.
While one option was to have the Class 12 students write exams in only a select few major subjects and mark them on the rest on the basis of how they do in these subjects, the second option was to hold exams in schools but change the exam pattern to one that has only objective questions and lasts just one-and-a-half hours instead of three.
Postpone Gujarat Board Exams: Student
@jigneshmevani80 sir plz #cancel12thboardexmas2021 @TheAnuragTyagi gseb is preparing take exams. IIT KHADAKPUR have cancelled jee which was going to held at 2nd July and this Gujarat government want to take board exam at 1 July how it is possible sir #StudentsLivesMatter .— Raj (@RajJariwala1965) May 26, 2021
JEE Advanced Latest News Today
JEE advanced 2021, scheduled for July 3, has been postponed. Students who had successfully registered to appear in JEE Advanced in 2020 but were absent for the examination due to COVID-19, will be allowed to directly reappear this year.
These students have been exempted from writing JEE Main 2021. They can directly appear in exams this year.
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Date
The CBSE is expected to announce new Class 12 board exam dates on June 1. The board had earlier postponed these exams.
NEET 2021 Application Form Date By NTA
NEET 2021 latest news: In a meeting held on Sunday, May 23, the Union ministers said that NEET UG 2021 will be conducted. However, nothing regarding delaying the exam or NEET form date 2021 was announced. Once announced, candidates can check the NTA website -- ntaneet.nic.in for information on the entrance test and NEET 2021 application form.
Manish Sisodia's Letter To Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on May 25 said both the method suggested by the centre – exam for objective questions or for only major subjects – are not enough. If physical exams must be conducted, the centre should first vaccinate students, he said. If vaccination is not possible, Class 12 board exams should be cancelled altogether. Results can be prepared on the basis of students' performances in previous exams in Class 10, Class 11 and assessments of Class 12, the minister suggested.
Two New Papers In GATE 2022
GATE 2022 will include two new engineering papers – Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, and Geomatics Engineering, the Ministry of Education has informed. IIT Kharagpur will conduct GATE 2022. Read Full Story Here
New Dates For JEE Advanced 2021 Later: IIT Kharagpur
IIT Kharagpur has postponed the JEE Advanced 2021 in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation across the country. The examination was scheduled for July 3, 2021. "The revised date of examination will be announced at an appropriate time,” IIT Kharagpur said in official notification.
JEE Advanced 2021 Postponed
JEE Advanced 2021, the entrance exam for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), has been postponed until further notice, IIT Kharagpur has said. Read Full Story