CBSE 12th Arts Paper 2022: Check Exam Tips, Areas To Focus, What To Expect From Term 2

CBSE Class 12 Arts preparation tips, expert guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to hold the term 2 exams. The CBSE Class 12 term 2 exams will begin on April 26 and will continue till June 15. The students enrolled in Class 12th Arts Stream must be worried about what to focus on during this time and what can be expected from the term 2 CBSE exams. To ease students’ stress, experts in the field and subject teachers of CBSE Class 12 English, Political Science, Economics and Sociology have provided some tips and areas to focus on during the last leg of preparation.

Take Advantage of : CBSE Class 12th Preparation Tips to Score High . Click Here. Students Liked: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trial today Start now

Download Now: Click Here for Free CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers. Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More



CBSE term 2 exams will be held on 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus as prescribed earlier. The CBSE term 2 papers will have both objective and subjective questions – case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions. The term 2 exams will be held for a duration of two hours.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Here are some Class 12 major subjects of CBSE Arts stream with the expert tips and guidelines.

CBSE Class 12 Sociology

The CBSE Class 12 Sociology paper will be held on May 6. As per the CBSE term 2 Sociology sample paper, the question paper will have four sections -- A, B, C and D with 14 total questions. While two questions will be one-mark source-based questions, seven questions will be two-mark very short answer type questions, three questions will be four marks short answer type questions and the two remaining questions will be six mark long answer type questions.

Saying that emphasis must be given to key terms and concepts from each chapter and to avoid selective study, Triparna Mishra, Sociology teacher of KR Mangalam World School, Greater Kailash, has asked the CBSE Class 12 students to regularly practice the worksheets to ensure a continuous evaluation and monitoring of progress. Ms Mishra also has asked the students to focus on Higher Order Thinking Skills (HOTS) questions.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 English

The CBSE Class 12 Term 2 English paper will be held on May 13. As per Sanchita Das, PGT English, Pacific World School, students should focus on the sample papers and taking mock tests. The chapters which hold maximum weightage of chapters with complex meaning, underlying relevant message, interesting plot or characters, Ms Das said, need to be read with in-depth comprehension. Formats of writing skills and few samples of them need to be revised, she added.

For reading comprehension passages, the Pacific World School PGT teacher added, students need to read, analyse the passage, infer meaning, interpret and understand the usage of the vocabulary used in the passages.

Ms Das further added: “For writing skills, students need to have conceptual understanding, application of the rules to be followed for each writing skill. Current topics related to socio-economic-cultural arena can be the themes of the writing skills. For literature, the questions can be application based, analytical, open ended, inference based as well as recalling and reasoning. Understanding the themes, character sketches and the title of the chapters can help in a long way to frame the answers. Special mention for poetic devices used in the course poems can obviously be a part of poetry section questions.”

CBSE Class 12 Political Science

The term 2 Political Science paper has been scheduled to be held on May 24. According to Seema Bhardwaj, PGT Political Science, TDI International School, students while answering the Political Science questions, causes, consequences, comparison, contrast, interpretation must be used for answering short and long answer type questions.

Sharing preparation tips and what to expect from Class 12 Political Science term 2 exam, Sapna Goswami, Teacher at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad, said to focus on US dominance in world politics, alternative centers of economic and political power, South Asia in the post-cold war era, regional aspirations and conflicts.

CBSE Class 12 Economics

CBSE Class 12 Economics will be held on May 28. Anupam Agnihotri, a Teacher at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad, has asked students to focus more on topics including National Income Accounting, Money and Banking, and Open Economy Macroeconomics. While Micky Josun, PGT Economics, Gillco International School has said that all the topics for both Macro Economics and Indian Economic Development are important from an exam point of view.