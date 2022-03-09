CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: Term 1 Result Likely Today; Latest Update

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE 12th term 1 result at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 12 term 1 result on Wednesday, March 9. An official from CBSE controller office earlier told Careers360 that the Class 12 term 1 results are expected by Friday, and Class 10 results will be announced after that. "The results preparation process is almost completed, and it can be announced anytime. The board will notify soon," the official said.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI-Based Personalized Coaching, Take a Free trial today Start now Students Liked: CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers with Solutions. Download Free! Don't Miss: How to prepare for JEE Main along with Board Exams. Grab it Free!

Over 36 lakh students appeared in the term 1 10th, 12th exams which were held in November-December. The students can check the term 1 class 10 and 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, once announced. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in.

CBSE has also announced the term 2 exam dates, which will commence from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.