CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: Term 1 Result Likely Today; Latest Update
CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: An official from CBSE controller office earlier told Careers360 that the Class 12 term 1 results are expected by Friday, and Class 10 results will be announced after that
CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 12 term 1 result on Wednesday, March 9. An official from CBSE controller office earlier told Careers360 that the Class 12 term 1 results are expected by Friday, and Class 10 results will be announced after that. "The results preparation process is almost completed, and it can be announced anytime. The board will notify soon," the official said.
Over 36 lakh students appeared in the term 1 10th, 12th exams which were held in November-December. The students can check the term 1 class 10 and 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, once announced. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in.
CBSE has also announced the term 2 exam dates, which will commence from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.
Live updates
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Updates: CBSE Board will declare 12th results on cbseresults.nic.in. Check CBSE term 2 board exam date sheet, free question papers, syllabus and more updates.
What For CBSE Students Who Miss Term 1 Due To Sports, Olympiads
With the CBSE conducting the 2022 board exams in two terms, one in November-December and the next in March-April, students participating in international or national sports events and international olympiads might not be able to take the CBSE term exams. For these CBSE Class 10, 12 students, the board will conduct special exams at a later date.
Class 10 Term 1 Result: Full Marks For English Passage
A passage in the Class 10 English exam was “not in accordance with” the guidelines for preparing question papers, the Central Board of Secondary Education said on Monday, amid allegations that it is regressive, and promotes gender stereotyping. Passage number 1 and questions on the passage have been dropped and students will get full marks for the questions, the board said.
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 Live Updates: Keep These Details Ready
To check CBSE results, students should keep these information ready:
- Roll number
- School number
- Date of birth.
Cbse.gov.in Term 1 Paper Pattern
The question papers in the term 1 CBSE exams had multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type and was held for a duration of 90 minutes covering 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus.
CBSE Term 1 Result: Credentials Required
To download CBSE results from cbseresults.nic.in, students will have to use their roll numbers and registration numbers.
Details Mentioned On CBSE Term 1 Mark Sheets
- Candidate's name, personal information
- School name, roll number
- Marks secured in each subject
- Total marks.
cbseresults.nic.in CBSE 12th Result: Past Percentage From Last 5 Years
2021: 99.37 per cent
2020: 88.78 per cent
2019: 83.40 per cent
2018: 83.01 per cent
2017: 82 per cent.
CBSE Class 10 Result Of Last 5 Years
Pass percentage:
- 2021: 99.4 per cent
- 2020: 91.46 per cent
- 2019: 91.10 per cent
- 2018: 86.70 per cent
- 2017: 90.95 per cent.
CBSE Term 1 Result: Evaluation Criteria
- The term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the CBSE final result, and no students will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam
- Internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks
- This time, no average scores will be given to absentees; however, the CBSE will decide the calculation of the final score card
- The students will get their final marksheets and results after the term 2 examination.
CBSE Term 1 Result: Highlights From Previous Year
Last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had released the CBSE Class 10 result after the declaration of Class 12 result. The CBSE Class 10 result date last year was August 3, 2021. The CBSE result Class 10 is declared on the official websites of the board -- cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. A pass percentage of 99.04 per cent was recorded last year. Apart from the official websites, the CBSE 10th results were available on the official UMANG websites, DigiLocker app and also through IVRS and SMS.
Cbse.gov.in Class 12 Results Accountancy
CBSE had clarified a report claiming "upto 6 grace marks" will be provided to the students who appeared in Class 12 Accountancy exam as fake. The board in a statement said, "It has been brought to the notice of the Board that fake news reports allegedly quoting an audio message in the name of controller of examination, CBSE, are being circulated claiming that due to an error in Class 12 Accountancy term 1 paper conducted on December 13 upto 6 grace marks will be given." Read More
CBSE Term 1 Exam: Details On Feedback, Evaluation Process
During term-1 exams, the CBSE developed a feedback system so that schools can send their observations regarding question papers and answer keys. Read More
Cbse.gov.in Term 1 Paper Pattern
CBSE 12th Results On Results.gov.in
Results.gov.in is a one stop destination for board exam results in India. The website has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). If the main website does not work, students can visit this website to download scorecards.
CBSE Term 1 12th Result At Cbseresults.nic.in
Cbseresults.nic.in is the primary website for CBSE board exam results. After the official announcement of results, the links will be activated on the website. If students check their results from an alternative website, they should cross-check it on the main website later.
CBSE 12th Result 2021 Through DigiLocker
CBSE term 1 result link may be available on the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. CBSE board exam mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates are also issued through DigiLocker. Students should download the app and register themselves to get their results.
CBSE 12th Results Through IVRS, SMS
CBSE results may also be available through IVRS and SMS. Students can use the phone numbers registered with the board to get results using these methods. More information will be published in the result notification.
CBSE 12th Results Through UMANG App
Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance, or UMANG app may also host CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 results. The app is developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).Candidates can download the app from Google PlayStore (Android) or App Store (iOS).
CBSE Term 1 Pass/ Fail Status
The CBSE term 1 result which is due to be released soon for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 will not have pass or fail or essential repeat status. The final CBSE result will be published after term 2 exams. The datesheets of CBSE term 2 exams is yet to be released.
CBSE Term 1 Result: Controversies In 10th, 12th Question Papers
CBSE term 1 board exam was surrounded by controversies. Many school teachers claimed that questions asked in the exam could have multiple answers. A question on CBSE 12th Sociology paper asked on the Gujarat riots. "The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took under which government?" read the question in the Sociology paper.
A passage in the Class 10 English exam was “not in accordance with” the guidelines for preparing question papers, the CBSE said, amid allegations that it is regressive, and promotes gender stereotyping. Passage number 1 and questions on the passage have been dropped and students will get full marks for the questions, the board said.
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021: Steps To Download
To download CBSE term 1 Class 12 result 2021, follow these steps:
- Visit the CBSE result website, cbseresults.nic.in.
- Click on the link for senior secondary (Class 12) result.
- Enter roll number and school number.
- Submit and download CBSE Class 12 result.
CBSE Term 1 Result: Same Day Evaluation
CBSE has scrapped the same day evaluation in the examination centre from December 16 onwards. Read More On CBSE Evaluation Criteria
Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Term 1 On DigiLocker
Apart from the official website -- cbseresults.nic.in, CBSE term 1 results will also be available on digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app. Students can download the app and register to get their scorecards on the result day.
cbseresults.nic.in CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: How To Check
Students can use cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in or results.gov.in to download CBSE term 1 result mark sheets. To download CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results, students can use their roll number and school number. Class 10 result link will be available as “School Certificate Examination (Class X) Results 2021-22” and Class 12 results as “Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2021-22”.
CBSE 12th Term 1 Results 2021 Likely Today
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 term 1 result 2021 is likely to be announced on Wednesday, March 9. According to an official of the board, Class 12 term 1 results are expected by Friday, and Class 10 results will be announced after that. Preparations for results are almost complete and the board will release the official notification mentioning the CBSE term 1 result date and time soon, the official added. Read More