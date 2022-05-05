CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Sociology Exam Tomorrow; Paper Pattern, Sample Question

  • Home
CBSE Term 2 Sociology Paper: As per the CBSE term 2 Sociology sample paper, the question paper will have four sections -- A, B, C and D with 14 total questions.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 5, 2022 3:59 pm IST

CBSE term 2 Sociology exam tomorrow, key points
New Delhi:

Students will appear for the CBSE Class 12 Sociology paper in the term 2 exams tomorrow, May 6, 2022. As per the CBSE term 2 Sociology sample paper, the question paper will have four sections -- A, B, C and D with 14 total questions. While two questions in CBSE Sociology 2022 exam will be one-mark source-based questions, seven questions will be of two-mark very short answer type questions, three questions will be four marks short answer type questions and the two remaining questions will be six mark long answer type questions.

CBSE Class 12 Sociology: Exam Pattern

  • The paper has 14 questions

  • All questions are compulsory

  • Section A- Question number 1 to 2 are one-mark source based questions. The answer to these questions must not exceed 10-15 words

  • Section B- Question number 3 to 9 are two-mark questions. These are very short answer type questions. The answer to these questions should not exceed 30 words

  • Section C- Question number 10-12 are four-mark questions. These are short answer type questions. The answer to these questions should not exceed 80 words

  • Section D- Question number 13 and 14 are six-mark questions. These are long answer type questions. The answer to these questions should not exceed 200 words

Sociology Term 2 Sample Paper

Sociology Term 2 Marking Scheme

The term 2 CBSE exams for Class 12 started on April 26 and will continue till June 15.

Candidates taking the CBSE term 2 board exams 202 will be required to carry their admit cards, own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle. As per the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask. Students appearing the CBSE term 2 exams will have to follow social distancing norms.

The Class 12 CBSE term 2 exam is being held in 6,720 centres across the country. As many as 14,54,370 Class 12 students have registered for the term 2 Class 12 exams.

Students who appeared for the Sociology paper in CBSE term 1 exams in December 2021 found the paper easy. However, a few students said that some questions were not from Class 12 syllabus and did not have the correct MCQ options. The Sociology paper in Term 1 CBSE exam was a bit confusing and doable, a student said.

cbse board exam 2022

