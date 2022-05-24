CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Home Science Exam Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Important Details

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 12 term 2 Home Science exam will be held tomorrow, May 24

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, is set to conduct Class 12 term 2 Home Science exam tomorrow, May 25, 2022. The CBSE will commence the Class 12 term 2 Home Science exam at 10:30 am and will end the exam at 12:30 pm. The students who will be coming for CBSE Class 12 Home Science exam tomorrow, have to follow the exam guidelines and carry the term 2 hall tickets. CBSE Class 12 term 2 examinations were started on April 26, 2022 and will be continued till June 15, 2022.

The students who will appear for CBSE 12th Home Science paper tomorrow will get two hours to submit their answer sheets. The exam will be held in total 35 marks. The CBSE shared the sample paper and marking scheme of all the subjects for Class 12 earlier. Hence, students who are looking for Class 12 Home Science sample paper and marking scheme can visit the below links.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Home Science sample paper: Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Home Science marking scheme: Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Home Science sample paper: General Instructions

All questions in the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Home Science paper will be compulsory to answer.

There will be total 13 questions in the Class 12 term 2 Home Science paper.

The question paper will be divided into three sections- A, B and C.

Section A will have seven questions of two marks each.

Section B will have three questions of three marks each.

Section C will contain three questions of four marks each.

The candidates will find internal choices in each section.

Meanwhile, the students from CBSE Class 12 appeared for the Political Science exam today, May 24 from 10:30. Students analysed the paper standard as the questions were based on the NCERT textbook.