CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Home Science Exam Today; Important Details To Know

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, Class 12 term 2 Home Science exam will be conducted today, May 25, 2022. CBSE will begin the Home Science exam at 10:30 am across the nation. The CBSE term 2 Class 12 Home Science exam will be held for two hours and students are instructed to reach the exam centre at least half an hour prior to the commencement of the examination. Candidates who will be appearing for the CBSE Class 12 term 2 Home Science today will have to follow the exam guidelines and regulations shared by the board earlier.

Also, the students have to carry their CBSE term 2 hall tickets while appearing for the examination. The CBSE term 2 Class 12 Home Science paper will be conducted for total 35 marks. There will be total 13 questions distributed in the sections- A, B and C. All questions in the term 2 Home Science paper will be compulsory to answer.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Home Science Paper: Important Details To Note

1. Candidates will have to follow Covid 19 protocols such as carrying a hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle, wearing a mask and following social distancing during the exam.

2. In the CBSE term 2 exams, the question papers should be sent to the custodians, unlike the CBSE term 1 examination.

3. Students will have to follow all the instructions given on the CBSE term 2 admit card 2022 issued by the Board.

4. Only the Centre Superintendent will handle the working of the entire examination centre.

5. The students will be provided with the question paper and answer sheets at 10:00 am. This additional time would be allotted to read the question paper thoroughly.

6. Candidates have to enter the examination hall after showing their CBSE term 2 roll number and admit card.