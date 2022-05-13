CBSE Class 12 Term 2 English Paper 2022 Analysis: "Easy, Balanced Paper"; Check Students, Teachers' Reactions

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 12 English exam was 'Balanced', according to the experts

CBSE English Exam Review: The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, conducted the term 2 Class 12 English Core and English Elective exams today, May 13, 2022. The CBSE 12th English Exam started at 10:30 and ended at 12:30 like other papers of CBSE Class 12. Teachers from various CBSE schools in the country analysed the Class 12 English Core and English Elective papers as ‘balanced’. While the questions in the papers were not extracted evenly from all the chapters, the weightage was found on comprehension, critical thinking and application, according to the experts. Check CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams LIVE: Term 2 English, Elements Of Business Papers End; Experts Analysis, Feedback

Download Now: Free CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers. Download Here

Take Advantage of : Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in CBSE Board Exams 2022 . Download Now. Latest: Last Minute Board Exams Revision/Study Tips that Actually Works, Get it Here Students Liked: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trial today Start now

Sreemoyee Banerjee the HOD (English)/Teaching Faculty (English - Senior Years) in Shiv Nadar School, Gurgaon said, “The English paper was balanced and as per the students' expectations. The short-answer questions in the Literature section were direct but required a thorough understanding of the texts.”

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

While talking about the chapters and pieces from the syllabus, Ms Banerjee added “Most students should have been able to tackle the long-answer questions, except perhaps the one on Aunt Jennifer's Tigers which required some sort of higher-order thinking.”

“The question paper was designed to assess all the parameters of the language. However, the questions were not distributed evenly across the syllabus. An important poem ' A Thing of Beauty' was totally given amiss. Overall, the question paper was moderately difficult especially the literature section,” Seema Behl the Principal of Brain international school said.

While analysing the CBSE Class 12 English Core paper, Ruby Horey, VidyaGyan School-Bulandshahr said, “The students found the difficulty level of the paper to be moderate with most questions based on comprehension, critical thinking and application.” She also added, “Unlike the reading section which was quite balanced, the writing section required advanced writing skills and the literature section required students to have higher-order thinking skills. The questions were thought-provoking and required an in-depth understanding of the chapters.

Urmimala Sudhakar the Principal of Summer Fields School, Gurugram, stated, “The class XII question paper of English Core was very straightforward. Even the weak students would have been able to attempt it well. The answers to both the Comprehension and the Case Study questions were easily deduced from the passages. In the Writing Section, ample hints were provided in the questions themselves so adequate content could be written. For example, in the Job application, there was no confusion about the basic qualifications required. The Literature Section was quite direct, too, and not as difficult as the CBSE Sample Paper. Both the 2-mark and the 4-mark questions could be answered and substantiated based on the students' knowledge of the textual content / examples. On the whole, it was a good paper.”

"Most of the questions were directly from NCERT. All the three component questions were similar to those practiced in the class. Few questions were application based which students had practiced in remedial classes and during preparations for pre board exams. Question paper contained case-study based questions which were easy and simple. Students found Section A and B easy and straight forward. However, Section C was a bit tricky especially the long answer questions. The paper was a bit lengthy but however, scoring good marks would be achievable. Overall, it was a student friendly paper." Anita Misra, HOD English, Ridge Valley School, Gurugram said.

“The overall difficulty level of the questions was easy to moderate. The questions were based only on the topics mentioned in the term-2 CBSE Syllabus. Reading and writing sections were easy while a few questions in the literature section were a bit tricky. Most of the students were able to finish it in time.” Dr. Mangala Vaid, Vice Principal, Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad said. She also shared the section-based analysis and said, “Section A: Reading Skills - was average. Section B- Advanced Writing Skills - required innate understanding of characteristics and were based on current topics. Section C: Literature - expected the students to have a broader view and knowledge of the topics and sub-topics.”

Gitika Haloi, PGT- English, Modern English School, Guwahati analised the CBSE term 2 Class 12 English paper as, “easy to moderate”. She also added, “The paper was a mix of easy and challenging questions. The questions from the passages were moderate. Though students were confused with vocabulary-related questions in the reading passage yet, they could comprehend the answers well. The writing questions were also moderate. The paper was a balanced and perfect mix of analysis and application-based questions.”