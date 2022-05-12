CBSE Class 12 Term 2 English Exam 2022 Tomorrow; Paper Pattern, Checklist For Students

  • Home
CBSE 12th Term 2 English Exam 2022: The term 2 Class 12 English exam will be of 40 marks, the paper should contain three sections- Section A- Reading, Section B- Writing and Section C- Literature

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 12, 2022 7:11 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Check CBSE 12th English paper
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CBSE 12th Term 2 English Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 English paper on Friday, May 13. The term 2 exam will be held on 12th English Core and Elective papers. The term 2 English exam will be held for two hours, from 10:30 AM. The term 2 Class 12 English exam will be of 40 marks, the paper should contain three sections- Section A- Reading, Section B- Writing and Section C- Literature. The students will get 15 minutes of reading time to read the question paper. GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 LIVE

The students need to reach the exam centre on time and should follow the COVID-19 guidelines. They need to carry hand sanitisers, face masks, and should maintain proper social distancing. The candidates should check their admit card to get the detailed guidelines related to the exam. The answer booklets should contain UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet. The candidates need to use black or blue ballpoint pen only to make entries on the answer booklet. READ MORE | Gujarat Board HSC Science Result 2022 Declared; Girls Outperform Boys, Pass Percentage Touches 72.02%

CBSE 12th Term 2 English Exam 2022: Key Pointers For Students

  • Candidates need to maintain COVID-19 guidelines at the exam centre, and should carry mask, hand sanitisers
  • Reach exam centre 30 minutes before the allotted time, and should carry an admit card
  • Electronic gadgets- mobile phones, watches, calculators are not allowed in the exam centre. Do not wear any jewellery (or any metal items)
  • The candidates need to carry stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles inside the exam centre.

Meanwhile, the CBSE Class 10 students will appear on their Elements of Business paper tomorrow. The paper will be of two hours from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Over 35 lakh students are appearing for their 10th, 12th term 2 exams which will be concluded in June. For details on term 2 exam, please visit the website- cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12 English Core CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 12

