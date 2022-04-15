  • Home
CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Biology Sample Paper Analysis, Marking Scheme

CBSE has released the admit cards for Class 12 and Class 10 term 2 examinations. The candidates of CBSE 12th term 2 will be able to get the admit card from their respective schools.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 15, 2022 8:24 pm IST
CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Biology Sample Paper Analysis, Marking Scheme
CBSE Class 12 term 2 exams star from April 26, 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start Class 12 term 2 examinations from April 26, 2022 from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. CBSE has released the admit cards for Class 12 and Class 10 term 2 examinations. The candidates of CBSE 12th term 2 will be able to get the admit card from their respective schools. The CBSE admit cards can be downloaded only by the schools through the official website of the board- cbse.gov.in as per the e-Pareeksha Portal.

CBSE term 2 Class 12 Biology exam will be held on Monday, May 30, 2022. Every student from the science stream should prepare for Biology well. It is one of the most scoring subjects in the science stream. CBSE released sample papers and marking schemes of all the subjects from Class 12 term 2 examinations.

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Biology Marking Scheme: Direct Link

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Biology Sample Paper Analysis: Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 term 2 Biology paper requires to answer all the questions. The question paper consists three sections and 13 questions.

Section–A- This section has six questions of two marks each.

Section–B- This section consists of six questions with three marks each

Section–C- This section has a case-based question of five marks.

There is no overall choice a candidate can make while picking the questions. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions.

A student has to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions.

Wherever necessary, neat and properly labelled diagrams should be drawn by the candidates.

CBSE issued the term 2 admit cards 2022 for private candidates on Friday, April 15. Also, the board has released the Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 examination guidelines.

