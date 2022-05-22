CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Accountancy Exam Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 12 Accountancy exam will be held tomorrow, May 23

CBSE Class 12 Exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct Class 12 term 2 Accountancy exam tomorrow, May 23, 2022. CBSE Class 12 Accountancy exam will start at 10:30 am and will be continued till 12:30 pm. Students who will be appearing for Class 12 Accountancy exam tomorrow have to follow the exam guidelines shared by the board earlier. CBSE Class 12 term 2 examinations 2022 commenced on April 26, 2022 across the nation and abroad. The term 2 12th exam will be concluded on June 15, 2022.

CBSE Class 12 term 2 Accountancy exam will be conducted for two hours. Total 40 marks will be allotted for the Accountancy paper. CBSE has earlier shared the Class 12 sample paper, marking schemes and syllabus of all the subjects on its official website. Students who are looking for the Accountancy sample paper and marking schemes can go to these direct links below.

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Accountancy Sample Paper: Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Accountancy Marking Schemes: Direct Link

Class 12 Term 2 Accountancy Sample Paper: General Instructions