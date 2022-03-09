CBSE To Announce Class 12 Term 1 Results 2021 First; 3 Ways To Download Mark Sheet

Image credit: PTI/ File Photo Check CBSE 10th, 12th term 1 results at cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 results are likely to be out this week. According to an official of the board, Class 12 term 1 results are expected by Friday, and Class 10 results will be announced after that. Preparations for results are almost complete and the board will release the official notification mentioning the CBSE term 1 result date and time soon, the official added.

Students can use cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in or results.gov.in to download CBSE term 1 result mark sheets. To download CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results, students can use their roll number and school number. Class 10 result link will be available as “School Certificate Examination (Class X) Results 2021-22” and Class 12 results as “Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Results 2021-22”.

On the result day, the direct links will be displayed on the homepage of digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app. They can also use the UMANG app for CBSE results. The board conducted term 1 results in November-December. The results were expected in February but are finally being announced in March. Over 36 lakh students appeared in the term 1 CBSE Class 10th, 12th exams.

Term 2 CBSE board exams will begin on April 26. The date sheets will be released on cbse.gov.in. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.