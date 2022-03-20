CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021 Declared: How To Resolve Disputes, Raise Objections

CBSE term 1 result online dispute redressal mechanism (representational)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made the scores of theory marks of Class 12 term 1 available to the schools. CBSE has made the online dispute redressal mechanism for term 1 examinations available. The facility will be available till March 31. Students can send their disputes to schools and schools can collectively send the disputes to the board/ However, CBSE added, disputes regarding CBSE term 1 result scores will be decided along with the verification and after the declaration of Term 2 results. CBSE Class 12 Result LIVE UPDATES

Also, the performance of students of 62 schools has been communicated provisionally and is under scrutiny, the CBSE statement announcing the declaration of term 1 Class 12th result said.

In all cases, CBSE added, wherever problems have been reported in the question papers or marking schemes, due care has been taken by the board and the performance of the students has been calculated/ re-calculated by the board taking into account the revised answer key wherever applicable or awarded marks for dropped questions in a suitable manner keeping in mind the academic interest of the students.

As internal assessment and practical scores were already available with the schools, the board has communicated only the performance of term 1 theory exams held in November-December 2021. The mark sheets and pass certificates will be made available to the students only after the end of term 2. A CBSE statement also said that the performance of individual students will not be available on the website -- cbseresults.nic.in or at cbse.gov.in.

“Being Term - I only, no Mark Sheet cum Passing Certificate is being issued now. Only one Mark Sheet cum Passing Certificate will be issued after Term-II examination to have parity with the previous results. This will be comprising of total marks of both the Terms as per weightage decided of Term-I and Term-II examinations,” CBSE said.

The result of Class 12, CBSE added, will be declared only after Term 2 examinations wherein the candidates will be placed in the Essential Repeat/Compartment/ Pass category.