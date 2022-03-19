CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021 Announced; Students To Get Marksheets From Schools

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 12 term 1 result has been declared.

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12 term 1 results on Saturday, March 19. The board has sent the CBSE Class 12 term 1 marksheets to the respective schools over email. Schools will be able to collate and share the marks scored by the CBSE Class 12 students once they download and process the result. CBSE 12th Result 2021 Declared LIVE

"Dear Principal, please find enclosed performance of term 1 examination for session 2021-22 of school code for class 12 in attachment," the CBSE mail read, as shared by a school with Careers360.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Candidates must note that the board will release the scorecards of term 1 exams held in November-December 2021 and not release exam results as pass, fail or essential repeat. The final CBSE result for the academic year 2021-22 will be announced at the end of term 2 scheduled to be held in March-April 2022.