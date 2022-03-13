Image credit: shutterstock.com CBSE 12th term 1 result 2021 release date and time

CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: The students who have appeared in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 term 1 examinations, can expect their result anytime, as the result of 10th exam has already been announced. CBSE announced the result of class 10 term 1 exam on March 11 in offline mode, the students will get their marksheet from the respective school. CBSE Class 10 Result LIVE UPDATES

According to a CBSE statement, "The Board is informing the schools only about the theory performance of their students of Class X in a collective manner. Hence, the performance of individual student will not be available on the website.” To get the CBSE term 1 Class 10 marksheets, the students will have to contact their schools.

Over 36 lakh students appeared in the term 1 10th, 12th exams which were held in November-December. The term 2 exam will be held from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.