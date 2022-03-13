  • Home
Live

CBSE 12th Result 2021 Soon LIVE: Details On Term 1 Marksheet, Scorecard At Cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: CBSE 12th result can be expected anytime. Check release date and time, know how to download marksheets

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 13, 2022 12:21 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CBSE 12th term 1 result 2021 release date and time
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: The students who have appeared in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 term 1 examinations, can expect their result anytime, as the result of 10th exam has already been announced. CBSE announced the result of class 10 term 1 exam on March 11 in offline mode, the students will get their marksheet from the respective school. CBSE Class 10 Result LIVE UPDATES

Recommended: Download Updated Date Sheets for Class X and XII Term-2 CBSE Board Exams, Class X |  Class XII

Most Liked: Download Free CBSE Class 10th & 12th Previous Years Questions/Sample Papers with Solutions. Class 10th | Class 12th

Don't Miss: How to prepare for JEE Main along with Board Exams. Grab it Free!

According to a CBSE statement, "The Board is informing the schools only about the theory performance of their students of Class X in a collective manner. Hence, the performance of individual student will not be available on the website.” To get the CBSE term 1 Class 10 marksheets, the students will have to contact their schools.

Over 36 lakh students appeared in the term 1 10th, 12th exams which were held in November-December. The term 2 exam will be held from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.

Live updates

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Updates: CBSE Board will declare 12th results on cbseresults.nic.in. Check CBSE term 2 board exam date sheet, free question papers, syllabus and more updates

12:21 PM IST
March 13, 2022

CBSE 12th Result 2021 When?

As CBSE class 10 result has been announced, the students can expect their 12th result to be released anytime. The class 12 result may not be available online at cbseresults.nic.in, the students have to collect the marksheets from their respective school. CBSE earlier announced the result of 10th exam in offline mode. Read More



