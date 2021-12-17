CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Political Science Analysis, Answer Key 2021: "Easy, Scoring Paper", Check Reactions

  • Home
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Political Science Analysis: As per students and teachers, the paper followed the pattern of NCERT and sample papers, and no difficulties recorded.

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 17, 2021 2:09 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Political Science Analysis, Answer Key 2021:
Check CBSE Class 12 Political Science paper analysis
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Political Science Analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Term 1 Political Science paper on Friday (December 17), the candidates and teachers reviewed the paper as easy and scoring. Overall, the paper followed the pattern of NCERT and sample papers, and no difficulties recorded.

Rannu Pathak, PGT, Political Science, Mount Abu Public School, Rohini analysed the Political Science paper today as balanced and scoring. "The Class 12 Political Science paper followed the pattern of NCERT and sample papers. The paper was easy and balanced, and has no ambiguity in either of the options and statements." The students can score full marks in the paper, while above 30 marks can be an average trend.

Animesh Singh, PGT Political Science, VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr said, "Political Science paper was good. All the questions were from the syllabus. The difficulty level was above average. It had mixed type of questions and CBSE has followed its sample paper pattern in this paper as well.”


