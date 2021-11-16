CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Minor Exams From Today; Checklist For Students

CBSE Class 12 minor exams will start from today (representational image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12th term 1 minor exams from today, November 16. The first day of CBSE 12th term 1 minor exam will start with the Entrepreneurship and Beauty and Wellness papers from 11:30 am. Students will be required to carry along with them the CBSE term 1 admit cards. The term 1 exams will be held for 50 per cent syllabus and will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) on case-based and assertion-reasoning type questions. Students will be provided with OMR sheets to answer the questions.

Students will be required to use a blue or black ballpoint pen to darken the correct answer in the CBSE OMR sheets. In case a candidate darken the wrong circle in the CBSE term 1 OMR sheet, they can fill in the correct answer in the box provided ahead of the four circles. Students will be required to write the correct option that is A, B, C or D in the box. CBSE will consider the answers filled in the boxes as the final answer.

CBSE Term 1 Exam: Details To Be Filled On OMR Sheet

Students will be required to fill in their name, father's name, CBSE term 1 board exam roll number, exam day and date, exam center number and name, subject code and name, and school code and name in the CBSE OMR sheet.

How To Download CBSE Term 1 Admit Card?

Go to cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 term 1 admit card Login with the required details -- user id and password Download and take printout of the admit card

The Class 12 minor exams will continue till December 30. The Class 10 term 1 minor exams will start from tomorrow, November 17 and will end on December 7. The major exams for the Class 10 CBSE term 1 will be held from November 30 and the Class 12 CBSE term 1 major exams will start on December 1.

Meanwhile six students are against offline-only mode of exams and have filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking an option of online mode along with the center-based offline exams. The six petitioners have argued that the exams should be conducted in a hybrid mode -- both online and offline. The option of online exams, the plea added will facilitate social distancing, and will reduce strain on logistical constraints.