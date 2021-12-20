CBSE Class 12 Term 1 History Exam Analysis: Some Questions Tricky, Say Experts

CBSE Class 12 History exam analysis (representational)

The questions on the History paper of Class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had mixed questions. The difficulty level of the CBSE term 1 History questions, as per experts, was moderate to high. While Sections A had very straight-forward and direct questions, according to Dr Mangala Vaid, Vice Principal, Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad, questions in Section B were thought-provoking. As per the expert, Section C had tricky questions and questions on map were simple.

The questions were according to the CBSE History sample paper. The Class 12 History question paper comprised four sections. All the sections were compulsory and all questions carried equal marks. While Section A had 24 questions and 20 were required to be attempted, Section B contained 22 questions and 18 had to be answered. Section C had two case-based questions with 12 questions. Students were to attempt 10 from them. Section D contained two map-based questions. Both the questions had to be attempted.

CBSE 2021: Analysis of History Paper

Section A had questions that were very straight forward and direct.

Section B contained questions where students had to read the questions several times before deciding the answers, therefore the questions though not difficult but were cleverly framed. So the questions were thought-provoking, the expert said.

Section C also had tricky questions. Students could answer them only if they have read the passage carefully.

The map section (D) was simple.

As the physical evaluation of OMR answer sheets at the exam centres on the day of test itself has been stopped by CBSE, the official History answer keys will not be released today.