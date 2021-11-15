CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exams Starting Tomorrow; Details On Admit Card, OMR Sheet

CBSE term 1 board examination will begin from tomorrow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 board examination will begin from tomorrow, November 16. The CBSE term 1 exams will begin with minor papers for Class 12th students tomorrow. CBSE will conduct Term 1 exam through OMR sheet. Students will be required to use a blue or black ball point pen to darken the correct answer in the CBSE OMR sheets. It is compulsory to carry the CBSE term 1 admit card to the exam hall. Students can check the CBSE roll number, reporting time, exam center before appearing for Term 1 examination.

In case students darken the wrong circle in the OMR sheet, they can fill-in the correct answer in the box provided ahead of the four circles. Students will be required to write the correct option that is A,B,C or D in the box. CBSE will consider the answer filled in the boxes as the final answer.

As per the CBSE term 1 date sheet, CBSE will conduct minor exams from tomorrow for Class 12 while minor papers for Class 10 will begin from November 17. CBSE term 1 major paper will begin from November 30.

CBSE Term 1 Exam: Know All About OMR Sheet

Here are 5 points on OMR sheet that students must know before appearing for the CBSE term 1 exam: