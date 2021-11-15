CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exams Starting Tomorrow; Details On Admit Card, OMR Sheet
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 board examination will begin from tomorrow, November 16. The CBSE term 1 exams will begin with minor papers for Class 12th students tomorrow. CBSE will conduct Term 1 exam through OMR sheet. Students will be required to use a blue or black ball point pen to darken the correct answer in the CBSE OMR sheets. It is compulsory to carry the CBSE term 1 admit card to the exam hall. Students can check the CBSE roll number, reporting time, exam center before appearing for Term 1 examination.
In case students darken the wrong circle in the OMR sheet, they can fill-in the correct answer in the box provided ahead of the four circles. Students will be required to write the correct option that is A,B,C or D in the box. CBSE will consider the answer filled in the boxes as the final answer.
As per the CBSE term 1 date sheet, CBSE will conduct minor exams from tomorrow for Class 12 while minor papers for Class 10 will begin from November 17. CBSE term 1 major paper will begin from November 30.
CBSE Term 1 Exam: Know All About OMR Sheet
Here are 5 points on OMR sheet that students must know before appearing for the CBSE term 1 exam:
Use of pencil for filling the OMR sheet is strictly prohibited and will be considered as unfair means.
CBSE OMR sheets will have space for answering 60 questions and students must fill in all the answers in correct serial numbers.
After darkening the circle, students will also have to write the correct option that is A,B,C or D in the box ahead of the four circles. The box is provided that in case students want to change the answer and they have darken the wrong option, they can fill the correct answer in the box.
Option filled in the box will be covered as the final answer submitted by the students.
If students will not fill any of the four circles and fill the answer in the box, it will considered as attempted question and answer in the box will be evaluated. If both circles and box are empty then the question will considered as unattempted.