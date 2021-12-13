CBSE Term 1 LIVE: Class 12 Accountancy Exam Today; Sample Paper, Last-Minute Tips

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy exam today; live updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Accountancy exam today, December 13. The exam for the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy paper will be held from 11:30 am for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes till 1 pm. The format of the question paper for the CBSE Class 12 term 1 exams will be multiple-choice questions with no provision of negative marks. The next major exam for CBSE Class 12 students is Chemistry and is scheduled to be held tomorrow, December 14.

Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE Class 12 admit card to the exam centre and students will have to adhere to all Covid guidelines mentioned on the admit card. CBSE Class 12 term 1 Accountancy exam will end at 1 pm and paper analysis and students’ reactions will be made available soon after.

The CBSE Accountancy Class 12 question paper will contain three parts – 1, 2 and 3. Part 1 in the CBSE Accountancy paper is compulsory for all the students. Part 2 and Part 3 will be on Analysis of Financial Statement and Computerized Accounting respectively.

Follow CBSE Class 12 Accountancy exam, sample paper, exam analysis, answer key live updates here.