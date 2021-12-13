  • Home
CBSE Term 1 LIVE: Class 12 Accountancy Exam Today; Sample Paper, Last-Minute Tips

CBSE Class 12 Exam LIVE: Class 12 students is appearing for the Accountancy paper today. Follow updates on CBSE exam sample paper, exam guidelines, answer key, exam analysis here.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 13, 2021 9:12 am IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Accountancy exam today, December 13. The exam for the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy paper will be held from 11:30 am for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes till 1 pm. The format of the question paper for the CBSE Class 12 term 1 exams will be multiple-choice questions with no provision of negative marks. The next major exam for CBSE Class 12 students is Chemistry and is scheduled to be held tomorrow, December 14.

Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE Class 12 admit card to the exam centre and students will have to adhere to all Covid guidelines mentioned on the admit card. CBSE Class 12 term 1 Accountancy exam will end at 1 pm and paper analysis and students’ reactions will be made available soon after.

The CBSE Accountancy Class 12 question paper will contain three parts – 1, 2 and 3. Part 1 in the CBSE Accountancy paper is compulsory for all the students. Part 2 and Part 3 will be on Analysis of Financial Statement and Computerized Accounting respectively.

Follow CBSE Class 12 Accountancy exam, sample paper, exam analysis, answer key live updates here.

09:12 AM IST
Dec. 13, 2021

CBSE Accountancy Marking Scheme

All questions will carry equal marks in the Accountancy paper and there will not be any provision of negative marks.




09:01 AM IST
Dec. 13, 2021

Sample Paper Class 12 Accountancy

According to the sample paper Class 12 Accountancy, there will be internal choices in all the parts.

  • Part 1 will contain three Sections - A, B and C. While Section A has questions from 1 to 18 and Section B has questions from 19 to 36, students will have to attempt any 15 questions each in both the sections.
  • Part 1 Section C has questions from 37 to 41. Students will be required to attempt any four questions.
  • In Part 2, there will be two Sections – A and B. Section A has questions from 42 to 48, and students have to attempt any five questions, while Section B has questions from 49 to 55 and any six questions will have to be answered.
  • Part 3 contains two Sections – A and B. Section A has questions from 49 to 62, only five questions will have to answered and from Section B, only six.
08:49 AM IST
Dec. 13, 2021

Accounts Sample Paper Class 12

CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 Class 12 Accountancy: Direct Link

08:41 AM IST
Dec. 13, 2021

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam Pattern

The Accountancy Class 12 question paper will contain three parts – 1, 2 and 3. Part 1 in the CBSE Accountancy paper is compulsory for all the students. While Part 2 and Part 3 will be on Analysis of Financial Statement and Computerized Accounting respectively. Read More

08:36 AM IST
Dec. 13, 2021

CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Accountancy Exam Today

CBSE will conduct the Class 12 Accountancy exam today from 11:30 am.

