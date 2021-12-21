CBSE Term 1 LIVE: Class 12 Computer Science, Informatics Practices Exams Today
CBSE Class 12 Exam LIVE: Class 12 Computer Science, Informatics Practices exams today. Follow updates on CBSE exam sample paper, exam guidelines, answer key, exam analysis here.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students will appear for the Class 12 Computer Science and Informatics Practices exams today, December 20. The exam for the CBSE Class 12 Computer Science and Informatics Practices paper will be held from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Students appearing for the CBSE Class 12 board exams will have to get inside the exam centre by 10:45 am and late students will be frisked properly. Students will get 20 minutes of reading time and paper will be conducted on the OMR sheet from 11:30 am to 1 pm.
Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE Class 12 admit card to the exam centre and students will have to adhere to all Covid guidelines mentioned on the admit card. CBSE Class 12 term 1 exams will get over at 1 pm and paper analysis by experts on the subject and students’ reactions will be made available soon after.
Live updates
CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Exam Guidelines
Wear a face mask, bring hand sanitiser, and follow Covid guidelines mentioned on the admit card.
Write details like their name, subject name, code, exam centre, code among others on the OMR sheet.
Darken the circles on the OMR sheet and fill in the correct answer option in capital letters in the boxes provided. The CBSE will consider the option written in the box only.
Students are not allowed to carry any type of electronic devices to the exam hall. They will be frisked while entering the examination centre.
Do not use pencil on the OMR sheet.
CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Informatics Practices Exam Pattern
According to the Informatics Practices sample paper pattern, the paper will be of 35 marks and the paper is divided into three sections.
- Section A has 25 questions and students need to attempt 20 questions.
- Section B has 23 questions and students need to attempt 20 questions.
- Section C consists of 6 questions and students need to attempt five.
CBSE Term 1 Computer Science Exam Pattern
As per the CBSE Computer Science sample question paper, the maximum marks for Computer Science is 35. The question paper is divided into three sections – A, B and C.
- Section A consists of 25 questions and candidates need to attempt any 20 questions.
- Section B, has 24 questions and candidates need to answer 20.
- Section C consists of six case study based questions and candidates need to attempt any five.
CBSE Term 1 Computer Science, Informatics Practices Exams: The exams will begin at 11:30 am and end at 1 pm. Students need to bring admit cards and ballpoint pens to write the papers.