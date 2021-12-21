CBSE Term 1 LIVE: Class 12 Computer Science, Informatics Practices Exams Today

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science, Informatics Practices term 1 exam live updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students will appear for the Class 12 Computer Science and Informatics Practices exams today, December 20. The exam for the CBSE Class 12 Computer Science and Informatics Practices paper will be held from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Students appearing for the CBSE Class 12 board exams will have to get inside the exam centre by 10:45 am and late students will be frisked properly. Students will get 20 minutes of reading time and paper will be conducted on the OMR sheet from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE Class 12 admit card to the exam centre and students will have to adhere to all Covid guidelines mentioned on the admit card. CBSE Class 12 term 1 exams will get over at 1 pm and paper analysis by experts on the subject and students’ reactions will be made available soon after.

Follow updates on CBSE exam sample paper, exam guidelines, answer key, exam analysis here.