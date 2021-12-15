  • Home
CBSE Term 1 LIVE: Class 12 Economics Exam Today; Last Minute Tips

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 15, 2021 8:49 am IST

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Economics exam today, December 15. The exam for the CBSE Class 12 Economics paper will be held from 11:30 am for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes till 1 pm. The format of the question paper for the CBSE Class 12 term 1 exams will be multiple-choice questions. No negative marks will be cut for wrong answers marked.

Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE Class 12 admit card to the exam centre and students will have to adhere to all Covid guidelines mentioned on the admit card. CBSE Class 12 term 1 Economics exam will end at 1 pm and paper analysis and students’ reactions will be made available soon after.

As per the CBSE Term 1 Economics sample paper pattern, there will be a total of 60 questions in the Economics paper and students will be required to answer only 50 questions.

Live updates

CBSE Class 12 Exam LIVE: Class 12 Economics exam today. Follow updates on CBSE exam sample paper, exam guidelines, answer key, exam analysis here.

08:49 AM IST
Dec. 15, 2021

Cbseacademic.nic.in Class 12 Economics Sample Paper

Download CBSE Economics Sample Paper 2021-22 Class 12: Direct link

Cbseacademic.nic.in Class 12 Economics Marking Scheme: Direct link



08:43 AM IST
Dec. 15, 2021

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Economics Exam Time

CBSE Class 12 Economics paper will be conducted today. 

Exam Timings: 11:30 am to 1 pm. 

Reporting Time for Students: 11 am

08:34 AM IST
Dec. 15, 2021

CBSE Class 12 Economics Paper Pattern

As per the CBSE Term 1 Economics sample paper pattern, there will be a total of 60 questions in the Economics paper and students will be required to answer only 50 questions.

Section A and Section B will contain 24 questions each and students will be required to attempt only 20 questions from each section. Section C will have 12 questions and students need to answer 10 questions.

08:29 AM IST
Dec. 15, 2021

CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Economics Today

CBSE will be conducting term 1 Economics exams on multiple choice-based questions for the first time. Students will be required to submit the correct response through OMR sheets. Read More

