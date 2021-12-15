CBSE Term 1 LIVE: Class 12 Economics Exam Today; Last Minute Tips

CBSE term 1 Economics exam today, live uodates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Economics exam today, December 15. The exam for the CBSE Class 12 Economics paper will be held from 11:30 am for a duration of one hour and 30 minutes till 1 pm. The format of the question paper for the CBSE Class 12 term 1 exams will be multiple-choice questions. No negative marks will be cut for wrong answers marked.

Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE Class 12 admit card to the exam centre and students will have to adhere to all Covid guidelines mentioned on the admit card. CBSE Class 12 term 1 Economics exam will end at 1 pm and paper analysis and students’ reactions will be made available soon after.

As per the CBSE Term 1 Economics sample paper pattern, there will be a total of 60 questions in the Economics paper and students will be required to answer only 50 questions.