CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: Physical Education Paper Today

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education question paper will have three sections -- A, B and C. Sections A and B will have 24 questions each of which students are required to answer 20. Section C will have 12 questions and candidates are required to attempt 10.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 7, 2021 8:36 am IST | Source: Careers360

Total marks for CBSE Class 12 term 1 PE theory paper will be 35 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: As per the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 board exam date sheet, Class 12 students will today appear for the Physical Education (PE) paper. The exam will be conducted from 11:30 am to 1 pm. Class 10 students will sit for language papers -- Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, and Lepcha.

Total marks for CBSE Class 12 term 1 PE theory paper will be 35. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Five marks have been assigned to project file, five to demonstration of fitness activity and five to viva voce.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Question Paper: Term 1

CBSE Class 12 PE Question Bank

CBSE Class 12 PE Marking Scheme

CBSE PE Curriculum

Important Topics For CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Term 1 Exam (Theory)

  1. Planning in Sports

  2. Sports and Nutrition

  3. Children and Women in Sports

  4. Test and Measurement in Sports

  5. Biomechanics and Sports

Candidates can enter their exam centres at 11 am. They will be given 20 minutes to read question papers.

They need to bring admit cards, blue or black ballpoint pens to fill the OMR sheets, wear masks and follow other Covid-related instructions.

Analysis of the CBSE Class 12 term 1 Physical Education paper will be made available at the end of the exam.

