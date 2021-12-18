CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Biology Paper Analysis: 'Balanced Paper, Ambiguity In Few Questions, Options'

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Biology paper analysis

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Biology Paper Analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Term 1 Biology Paper on Saturday (December 18), the candidates reviewed the paper as balanced, however, few questions seem ambiguous and options were bit confusing. Overall, the paper was scoring and followed the pattern of NCERT and sample papers.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now

Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

The teachers also reviewed the Class 12 Biology paper as balanced, with difficulty in few questions. Ragini Aggarwal, PGT Biology, Mount Abu Public School, Rohini analysed the difficulty level of the paper as moderate. "The paper was balanced and followed the pattern of NCERT. But in Section B, Question number 44, the options given were wrong. There was a question on case study which appeared to be tricky to students." The students who studied well and practiced sample papers thoroughly can expect marks above 33, while the average score can be around 30, the teacher said.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Seema Behl, Principal, Brain International School said that the paper was moderately easy and balanced. "The options in few questions were a bit confusing, but overall it seems easy to candidates." The students can expect good score in the paper, the principal said.

Mala Kapoor, Principal, Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad said, "Questions were direct based on NCERT and CBSE except a few indirect ones. Questions were relatively easy and straight for students having in-depth knowledge of the concepts would have found it very easy. Each section had an internal choice. Case study-based questions were easy." The students were confident of scoring above 70 per cent marks.

Anita Chandel, HOD Biology and Dr Neetu Kapoor, Principal Army Public School, Delhi Cantt said that the paper was moderately difficult, and students who completed the sample question paper could expect an average to slightly above-average outcome. "There was some ambiguity in a few questions however the diagrams were simply extracted from the NCERT Textbook. Students who were familiar with the CBSE Textbook and had practiced those diagrams would have no trouble with this paper," said the principal.

According to Anita Chandel, HOD Biology, "In the paper, there were two questions about endospermic seeds that were nearly identical. Some questions were focused on critical thinking and asked students to provide a more in-depth response. There were a few questions in Section B that were difficult to understand, but generally, the exam paper was nicely balanced."

Madhu Malik, Principal, Modern DPS, Faridabad analysed the paper as balanced and scoring for well-read students. "The Biology paper followed the NCERT pattern, and instructions were based on CBSE guidelines. The students found the paper easy and scoring, and no difficulties as such recorded."

CBSE will release the Class 12 Biology paper answer key after the teachers upload the OMR sheets on the CBSE portal. For details on CBSE board exams, please visit the website- cbse.nic.in.