CBSE's 12th Sociology Paper Asks Question on 'Gujarat Violence'; Board Acknowledges Errors, Promises Action

CBSE 12th Sociology Paper: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has acknowledged the errors committed over a question asked in the Sociology paper in the class 12 term-1 examination on Wednesday (December 1). CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma said that the question asked was on the Gujarat riots. "The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took under which government?" read the question in the Sociology paper.

A question has been asked in today's class 12 sociology Term 1 exam which is inappropriate and in violation of the CBSE guidelines for external subject experts for setting question papers.CBSE acknowledges the error made and will take strict action against the responsible persons — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) December 1, 2021

CBSE through its official twitter account mentioned, "A question has been asked in today's class 12 sociology Term 1 exam which is inappropriate and in violation of the CBSE guidelines for external subject experts for setting question papers. CBSE acknowledges the error made and will take strict action against the responsible persons."

CBSE also referred to the guidelines which stated that the paper setters have to ensure the questions should be academic oriented only and should be class, religion neutral and should not touch upon domains that could harm sentiments of people based on social and political choices.

Meanwhile, there was a huge social media outrage over the question asked in the 12th Sociology paper .

According to the candidates, the class 12 Sociology paper was easy, but some questions were not from the class 12 syllabus and did not have the correct MCQ options. The paper was a bit confusing and doable. Questions including on family pattern, population were asked, the candidates said.

The next Class 12 exam will be held on December 3 for the English Core paper. CBSE Class 12 exam will be concluded on December 22. For details on CBSE board exams, please visit the website- cbse.nic.in.