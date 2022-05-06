CBSE Class 12 Sociology Paper Analysis: Students Found Paper "Easy, Most Questions Were Application Based"

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check paper analysis of CBSE Class 12 Sociology

CBSE 12th Sociology Paper Analysis 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the term 2 Class 12 Sociology paper on Friday, May 6, the students analysed the paper as easy with most questions were application based. The Sociology paper was of 40 marks, and the exam conducted for two hours. Sushil Singh, a Kendriya Vidyalaya student said that the Sociology paper had a mix of easy and difficult questions. "The preference was given on application, case-study based questions. Few questions were tricky, required clear concept to answer. Overall, the paper was easy, and students can expect a score above 30," said the student. CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Sociology Paper Analysis LIVE

Another student Harshita Goel said that the Sociology paper was a bit application based, however, most of the questions followed the pattern of sample paper. "The application based questions were mostly from Section B, while Section A and C contains easy and straightforward questions. Overall, the paper was easy, followed the pattern of sample paper, with most of the questions was from NCERT books," said the student.

Sharing analysis with Careers360, the teachers also reviewed the paper as easy, with a mix of application based questions. Anjali Bola, PGT- Sociology, Ridge Valley School, Gurugram said, "Sociology Term 1, Term 2 paper was relatively straightforward and easy. The case study questions were simple. The content was within the syllabus we covered in the class during the revision classes and Periodic Tests. The whole paper was from NCERT which the students practiced well in the class. Section A and Section C were pretty straightforward, while Section B was moderate. Students mentioned that they could have written more if they had more time. specifically for the long answers. Overall, it was a student-friendly paper."

Jyoti Gupta, Director-Principal, KR Mangalam World School, Greater Kailash II analysed the paper as easy, but a bit lengthy. "Three marks questions were a bit tricky as compared to the rest of the question paper which was quite straightforward. The students can expect 35 plus marks in case they have attempted the exam well," the principal said.

Debjani Banerjee, HOD Psychology, Sociology and Home Science, Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram said, "The questions were predictable but mostly application based. There were direct questions in four and six markers, whereas the short answer questions were all inference based. Special designated marks were given for examples, which is a first. This will help students to use a case-study based approach to justify a concept. Overall, the paper was very good, and students were very happy."

The Class 12 CBSE term 2 exam is being held in 6,720 centres across the country. As many as 14,54,370 Class 12 students have registered for the term 2 Class 12 exams.